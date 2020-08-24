Florida trappers capture 100-pound Suwanee alligator snapping turtle

Animals

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida wildlife officials have trapped a Suwanee alligator snapping turtle that weighs a whopping 100 pounds.

Photos provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the massive turtle, which was found along the New River last week.

Biologists had set six hoop net traps in the area and caught the 100-pound male along with a 46-pound female and another 64-pound male.

The New River is a blackwater stream that runs throughout South Florida. It has low biological productivity, so finding a turtle of this size there is a rare occurrence.

The alligator snapping turtle is protected as a State Species of Special Concern by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 80% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 91° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 91° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Showers
40%
83°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

7 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories