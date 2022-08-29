COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – You’re in your front yard when you find a baby opossum lying by itself in the grass. What do you do? Should you just leave it there? Take it somewhere? This kind of situation can be stressful. Fortunately, a local organization called Savage Hart can help.

Savage Hart is located somewhere in Columbus. Its founder, Laura Daggerhart, couldn’t reveal where the organization’s facility is located, as it’s on private property.

Basically, Savage Hart is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that protects and conserves wild animals and their natural environments. It states on its website that it exists “to facilitate animal welfare, promote global wildlife conservation efforts, and foster peaceful coexistence among humans and all things wild.”

Anyone can call or text the organization for help with an injured wild animal at (888) 444-1810. Savage Hart can accept Georgia native small mammals such as rabbits, opossums, squirrels, etc. and turtles for rehabilitation. It can reunite other types of animals with their parents or take them in temporarily to give to other rehabilitators.

Above are two squirrels helped by Savage Hart. Photo provided by Savage Hart.

Savage Hart’s rescue operations cover about a thirty-mile radius of Columbus. So far this year, it has rehabilitated over 250 animals, according to Daggerhart. Last year, it took in over 400. Daggerhart says Savage Hart expects to take in more animals each year.

Founded in 2015 in St. Marys, Ohio, the organization moved to Columbus with Daggerhart in 2019.

“We tried to juggle the Ohio branch and the Georgia branch,” Daggerhart said. “But then, after being here for about a year, [we] realized that there is a greater need for wildlife rescue in this location, in the Chattahoochee Valley then there was up in Ohio. So we closed the chapter up there. And in 2019, it was pretty much just rescue services. We did not have wildlife rehab permits yet. That started in 2020.”

Savage Hart currently has three workers for its daily operations. Each of them is licensed under the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for wild animal rehabilitation.

The organization is usually filled to its maximum capacity with animals, which is typically about 50 animals at a time. The number can vary, especially because some animals are more expensive or time-consuming to care for.

“It was a late start to the season this year, which was fantastic,” Daggerhart said. “We were able to build more cages and pre-release enclosures. But we took our first rehab patient in April. Within two weeks, we were at capacity. We had over 50 animals. So when it happens, it happens really fast.”

Daggerhart said spring is the busiest time of year, but fall is the second busiest. Savage Hart currently has many squirrels and opossums.

“When orphans are coming in, it’s really important and a necessary part of rehabilitation to get them outside to be acclimated to the environment, the weather,” she said. “We can also make sure that they’re hitting certain milestones. For example, like denning or creating a nest, and they’re foraging for food. So once they’ve kind of passed all those tests, then they’re ready for release.”

Savage Hart aims to educate the public about wildlife when it can.

“Every single rescue that we go on and phone call offers the opportunity for education,” Daggerhart said. “A lot of times, the finder will call and have concerns, and it’s just us educating them on the natural history of the animal and how to coexist with the animal.”

Above is a young opossum helped by Savage Hart. Photo provided by Savage Hart.

She gave the example of young rabbits in someone’s back yard.

“Bunnies are… they grow up really fast,” she said. “They’re usually out of their nest within two to three weeks. So we can just educate them about how quick they’re going to be gone and use it as an opportunity to embrace the experience of seeing wildlife.”

When Savage Hart can’t take in more animals, it often refers people to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“They will have a list of some of their rehabilitators,” Daggerhart said. “There’s also a really cool website and app called Animal Help Now that will help people locate a rehabilitator or veterinarian that will accept wildlife.”

Daggerhart said an organization called Georgia Wildlife Network has volunteers who help transport wild animals to licensed rehabilitators.

In addition to taking care of animals, Savage Hart works to help the environment. Its members sometimes participate in community cleanup events. Daggerhart explained that animals often get tangled up in trash such as fishing lines.

Savage Hart also participates in global projects.

“One of our projects is Mission Monarch, and that is about planting native milkweed for monarch [butterfly] conservation,” Daggerhart said. “And then, also, we donate to organizations in Mexico where the monarchs migrate to in order to protect the habitat in Mexico.”

Daggerhart understands that if her organization didn’t exist, local wildlife probably wouldn’t go extinct. However, she said she felt that someone is obligated to help wildlife affected by human activity.

She explained the reasoning behind the Savage Hart’s name.

“Savage is wild or untamed,” Daggerhart said. “And then, Hart, it is kind of a play off my last name, Daggerhart, but it is also a deer.”

For more information on Savage Hart, visit its website.