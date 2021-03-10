 

 

Golden retriever wears PPE to assist owner working in lab

Animals

by: Aleksandra Bush, Alexa Mencia,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A golden retriever in Illinois suits up in personal protective equipment (PPE) to help his owner, who’s a neuroscientist.

Sampson is a service dog to Joey Ramp, who works at the University of Illinois.

He has to wear the PPE in the lab, just like his owner, complete with a lab coat.

Sampson is the first canine ever to be granted access to the university’s chemistry lab.

Ramp began working with a service dog after battling a traumatic brain injury and developing post-traumatic stress disorder. She’s now also an advocate and consultant for disability services focusing on individuals with service dogs, PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 76° 48°

Thursday

78° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 78° 49°

Friday

81° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 52°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 54°

Sunday

82° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 82° 60°

Monday

77° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 77° 57°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
61°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

10 PM
Clear
2%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
3%
56°

53°

2 AM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
53°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
57°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories