Hawk freed after being trapped in netting at Myrtle Beach Topgolf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A hawk trapped in netting at the Topgolf in Myrtle Beach has been freed.

Morgan Schaaf, Communications Manager for Topgolf Entertainment Group, told News13 the hawk was freed Monday night and will later be released.

“On Monday, a hawk became tangled in the net at Topgolf Myrtle Beach. The venue team took immediate action, calling Myrtle Beach first responders, a wildlife expert and a local crane company for assistance,” Schaaf said. “They freed the hawk last night, and it appears to be in good health. For precaution, the hawk is being monitored and cared for by the wildlife expert and will be released back into the wild.”

“Topgolf takes this very seriously, as we are committed to providing a safe environment not only for our Guests and Associates, but also for local wildlife. Safety is our number one service target, and we take great care to ensure that this is maintained at all times,” Schaaf also said. “Thank you to those who assisted with this effort and were able to resolve the situation quickly and safely.”

According to Lt. Jonathan Evens with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the hawk became trapped in the netting at around 3 p.m. Monday. Firefighters attempted to rescue the hawk, but were initially unable to reach it.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was also called to the scene. They too were initially unable to reach the hawk.