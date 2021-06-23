HAWKWARD: Bird hit, lodged in grill of car before being saved by Bessemer PD

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department had quite the eventful day Tuesday when a motorist stopped by their headquarters in fears she may have hit a hawk.

Upon inspection, the driver did in fact hit the bird, who was then trapped in the bumper of the vehicle. The incident occurred on I-459 near mile marker 10.

The hawk was still alive and officers were able to rescue the animal. The injured bird was then taken to the Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State Park for further treatment.

No other information has been released at this time. Bessemer PD says they hope to hear good news in the coming days.