 

Jackie the red panda welcomed to new home at Zoo Atlanta

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Jackie, Red Panda, photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
  • (Jackie, Red Panda, photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
  • (Jackie, Red Panda, photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
  • (Jackie, Red Panda, photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
  • (Jackie, Red Panda, photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
  • (Jackie, Red Panda, photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Zoo Atlanta is welcoming a new red panda to make their home in Georgia after their last red panda resident passed away in April 2020. Jackie, a three-year-old male red panda, comes to Georgia from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

On April 2, Idgie passed away at age 14. The Zoo’s Asian Forest complex had been without a fan favorite red panda for months after losing a member of “one of its most beloved species,” according to a statement from Zoo Atlanta.

Zoo officials say Jackie was moved to Atlanta after a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Panda Species Survival Plan. The organization makes breeding recommendations, as well as housing recommendations that help support the species’ success in future generations.

“We’re so excited to welcome Jackie to Zoo Atlanta. The red panda is a species that resonates very keenly with our Members and guests,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “This is likely largely due to its appealing appearance, but this is a species that has an important story to tell about the health and preservation of the forests of Nepal, China, Tibet, India, Bhutan, Burma, and other areas where red pandas still exist.”

Red pandas are naturally solitary, Zoo Atlanta says. Jackie will be living in the red panda habitat at the Zoo, which officials say has been “especially retrofitted for his species.” They say there isn’t a guarantee that Zoo Atlanta guests will see him yet, as he is still exploring his new environment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 74° 50°

Saturday

75° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 75° 54°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 53°

Monday

69° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 41°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 50% 73° 55°

Thursday

73° / 54°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 73° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Clear
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
10%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories