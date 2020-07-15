Kayaker records scary encounter with alligator

Animals

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. — A man kayaking in North Carolina over the weekend recorded his frightening encounter with an alligator.

Peter Joyce put his kayak in near a dam on Lake Waccamaw on Sunday, expecting a nice quiet trip on the river. Then an alligator changed his plans

“I thought I heard a fish jump to my left,” said Joyce. “Turned out not to be a fish. About three feet from the kayak, I made out the head of the gator and that was it. I had no time to react.”

“My mind was playing catch-up at that point. Basically, when I made out the head towards the front end of the kayak, it was kind of just a state of shock. As soon as it hit the kayak and went under, I was like what just happened.”

The force of the gator’s attack was enough to roll Joyce’s kayak and topple him into the water. Luckily, he was able to grab a fallen tree and pull himself upright. The gator left, and Joyce was unhurt.

This isn’t the first time Joyce has seen a gator during a paddling trip, but it is the first time one has ever charged at him.

It’s given him a newfound respect for the reptile’s power.

“You know, usually they would make a splash or they would move and make a ruckus in the water,” said Joyce. “But this was a continuous charge from about 20 feet away. So, it definitely made me think a little bit differently about what their capabilities are.”

Joyce thinks the gator became aggressive because it’s mating season and it could have been protecting its young. He plans to paddle this part of the river again, but at a different time of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

90°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories