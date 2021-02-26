 

Kitten found with paws frozen to ground in Iowa

Animals

Editor's Note: Photos in this story may be graphic.

by: Laila Freeman, KCAU,

Posted: / Updated:

Olaf. (Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A kitten found with its paws frozen to the ground in Iowa is recovering.

Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the kitten was found last week next to a building in Des Moines.

“If he’d spent any more time in the bitter cold and brutal wind he may not have made it,” the rescue said. “He was obviously not used to being outdoors.”

The kitten, now named Olaf, has severe frostbite on his back paws, parts of his front paws and part of his tail.

  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The kitten was taken to the rescue’s Miracle Medical Team. Officials are unsure how much damage he has due to the frostbite.

An official with the animal rescue said Olaf had surgery and is now being fostered by one of the kitten’s medical caretakers who intends to adopt him when he’s ready.

“He’s now safe and warm at the ARL, but he’s not out of the woods,” the rescue said.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said anyone wanting to help the kitten can donate on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 77° 56°

Saturday

80° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 80° 61°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 64°

Monday

66° / 48°
Showers
Showers 66% 66° 48°

Tuesday

57° / 52°
Rain
Rain 63% 57° 52°

Wednesday

68° / 48°
Showers
Showers 52% 68° 48°

Thursday

69° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 69° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

70°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
59°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
57°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories