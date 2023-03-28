LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Animal Shelter announced on Monday it would hold a free microchip event open to the public on April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place at the LaGrange Animal Shelter at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

According to the animal shelter, the city of LaGrange secured a grant for 200 free microchips. The microchips are available to the public and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The animal shelter says animals must be three months or older and have up-to-date rabies shots to be eligible to receive a microchip. Owners are also required to provide proof of vaccinations.

For more information contact LaGrange Animal Services at 706-298-3606.