LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Animal Shelter is set to hold its 2023 Clear the Shelter Pet Adoption Campaign this upcoming weekend.

The campaign, according to the LaGrange Animal Shelter, is part of an annual Clear the Shelter event that is held during the entire month of August.

The shelter will host the campaign on Aug. 5-6.

During the event, interested individuals will be able to meet and adopt cats and dogs without paying adoption fees. This is the third year that the animal shelter has participated in the event, and the LaGrange Animal Shelter says it will provide adoptees with free adoption bags donated by NBC and Hill’s Pet Nutrition dog food.

The free adoption bags and dog food will be available to adoptees while supplies last.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.cleartheshelters.com.