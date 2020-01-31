Loki helps sniff out crime with Vermont State Police

The latest recruit for the Vermont State Police has a real nose for crime fighting.

Now, Vermont is adding a new member to its state force, which already has 21 members in the unit.

Loki, a 9-week-old puppy, is a special breed of hound called a Plott hound. That means Loki’s nose has extra smell receptors, perfect for sniffing out people. Her job will be to help the Vermont State Police with missing person’s cases and hunting down fugitives.

“The biggest advantage to having a Plott Hound is that they can track old scents,” Capt. Mike Manley, special operations commander told MyChamplainValley. “These hounds can track scents that can be nearly a day old. For us this is all about tracking, having the best resource available to track lost and missing persons. You can’t get any better than a hound for tracking.”

Once Loki finishes training, she’ll be based out of the St. Albans Barracks.