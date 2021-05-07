 

‘Mad’ zebra captured after being ‘tased’ in Tennessee

Animals

by: Josh Breslow/WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A brief hunt for a “mad” zebra on the run in Tennessee came to an end after about an hour Friday morning.

Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville wrote on Facebook that a zebra was on the loose in the Prescott area of Putnam County. It had escaped a truck and was “tased”, the school wrote, adding that the zebra “is mad.”

  • (Courtesy: Ashley Danielle Francis)
  • (Courtesy: Ashley Danielle Francis)

Residents were urged not to approach the zebra as law enforcement attempted to capture it.

Ashley Danielle Francis, a teacher at Prescott South Middle School, said she thought the Facebook post was a joke, but later saw the zebra on a highway headed in the direction of the school.

The zebra was captured just after 7:30 a.m., according to the school.

No additional information was immediately released.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 47°

Saturday

80° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 54°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 87° 66°

Monday

78° / 61°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 63% 78° 61°

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 79° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 62°
Showers
Showers 56% 69° 62°

Thursday

75° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 75° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

3 AM
Clear
3%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
3%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
4%
49°

48°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
48°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories