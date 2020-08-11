Man shares how his pet Chihuahua saved his life

Animals

by: Ariana Kraft

Posted: / Updated:

ORIENTAL N.C. (WNCT) – People say dogs are a man’s best friend. 

That is proving to be especially true for a Pamlico County man.

Rudy Armstrong spends most of his time with his chihuahua Bu-Bu on his boat in Oriental.

One morning Armstrong felt sick, and told Bu-Bu to get help.

The dog ran out the door, and five minutes later came back with the dock master, who called 911. 

Armstrong was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where doctors determined he was suffering a stroke.

Armstrong says he can’t wait to be back with his life-saving Bu-Bu. 

“I’m excited about getting to see her. I mean she sleeps with me, when I go someplace in the car she goes with me, and all that. You know I mean we do everything together”, he explains.

Armstrong is still in the hospital, but says he’s recovering nicely. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Thursday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 91° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 72°

Sunday

90° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 71°

Monday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories