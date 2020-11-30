 

Meet Charlotte, a Banded Huntsman Spider who found a home

Animals

by: Michael Scheidt

CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA (BRPROUD) – According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Arachnophobia is a “pathological fear or loathing of arachnids and especially spiders.”

If spiders scare you, this might not be the story for you.

An Australian man named Jake Gray posted a picture of a spider on the Australian spider identification Facebook page.

That picture is making its way around the globe and Gray has quite a story to tell.

The spider in the picture is named Charlotte and it is a Banded Huntsman Spider, according to Gray.

Gray says that Charlotte moves from room to room and never bothers anyone in the home.

Charlotte is not small as the spider comes in at 15cm wide.

Gray has watched the spider grow to that size over the last year in his mother’s home.

One good thing about Charlotte is that the spider “eats all of the bugs,” according to Gray.

Trending Stories