COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said.

“I just don’t think people realize that when they take their dog to the pound, or they let their dog get picked up and kept overnight at the pound, that means another dog’s got to die,” he said. “And that dog didn’t do anything.”

John said the animals urgently need to be adopted to prevent their deaths. He said that usually, animal adoption agencies take in dogs, but he feared that they wouldn’t be able to take in so many dogs so soon.

As of press time, Columbus Animal Control was unavailable to comment.

The agency, however, did post on Facebook about urgent need for adopters. The post, which went out at about 10:30 a.m., on Aug. 5, 2022 said quote: “CRITICAL!!!! PAST CAPACITY We are in DIRE NEED of 24 runs. ADOPT, RECLAIM, contact LOCAL RESCUE if you can FOSTER!”

Listed hours for Columbus Animal Control on Monday through Saturday are 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. The phone number is 706-225-4512.