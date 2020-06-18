Paws Humane launches Cat City vs. Dog City voting contest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the cancellation and postponement of many sporting events including NASCAR, MLB, the World Games, the Boston Marathon, the 2020 Olympics and more, Paws Humane Society has decided to bring some friendly competition to the Chattahoochee Valley. Cat City vs. Dog City is a two-day voting contest that raises crucial funds for Paws Humane’s lifesaving mission and answers the ultimate question, is Columbus a Cat City or a Dog City?

Simply donate just $1 to cast your vote to let us know if you think Columbus, Ga. (and the Chattahoochee Valley) is #TeamCat or #TeamDog. Or increase your donation to just $25 for the chance to feature your furry friend on our live contest page.

“At Paws Humane, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel most of our big and small fundraising events due to the effects of the current global pandemic,” said Casey Smith, Director of Marketing. “Cat City vs. Dog City is just another way to support us during this time because our critical work must not stop”.

Cat City vs. Dog City takes place June 19th and 20th, but votes can be cast early to ensure your team takes the lead.

Ways to Vote:

Text “Cat” or “Dog” to:

833-505-3237

All proceeds from this friendly competition go directly towards our lifesaving mission. Stay home, slow the spread, and support your local animal shelter now by voting for your favorite team! To learn more, please visit www.pawshumane.org.