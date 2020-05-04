Paws Humane Society launches #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to address need for animal care during COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society is launching a new donation campaign to continue its mission of saving adoptable animals in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The #GivingTuesdayNow campaign is centered around “Kindness Isn’t Cancelled,” according to the organization. #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity on May 5 aimed at driving an influx of donations and civic engagement from people and businesses to address ongoing emergency needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image courtesy of Paws Humane Society)

At Paws Humane, the Intake, Adoptions, and Veterinary Clinic team are still operating at full capacity to prevent unnecessary euthanizations, the organization said.

“Although there is always a need, during these uncertain times, we find our needs to be even

greater. Your giving is more important today, than ever,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane

Society CEO. “Your support will allow us to continue to change the lives of pets and their people.

Please join us, as no amount of giving, just like kindness, is ever too small.”

Those interested in joining Paws Humane’s efforts on #GivingTuesdayNow can find more details online by following their Facebook page or going to the Paws Humane website.