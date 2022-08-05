Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked to enter from Lumpkin Boulevard.

Pets will be given free rabies, DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines as well as microchips and pet food while supplies last.

To be eligible for vaccines, cats and dogs must be 4 months of age or older. Cats must be brought in carriers, and dogs must be on leashes. All services will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Visitors don’t have to be from Columbus or Muscogee County to receive services, and there are no limits on how many animals they can bring.

Paws Humane Society Director of Outreach Erin Lucas said there are enough vaccines for about 600 animals and that SAINT has provided about 100 microchips.

She explained that the animal clinic will coincide with a larger event for people.

“So basically, at the Civic Center, Valley Healthcare System is partnering with the Department of Defense to have training,” she said. “So at the Civic Center, they are holding a human portion of it, as well to provide free medical services for people in our community through DoD’s doctors and support staff and everything. And so we’ve partnered with them to do the pet side of it. So we have two military veterinarians that are volunteering their time through the Department of Defense.”

Lucas said that going through the front entrance of the Columbus Civic Center will send people to the human portion of the event.