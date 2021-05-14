 

Purrfect rescue: Kitten found encased in spray foam at Missouri internet provider facility

“Mittens” is getting some love from a new home after he was found in a Foley, Mo generator Thursday. Photo Credit: Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A kitten is getting some well-deserved tender loving care after a harrowing few days.

The Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that it was called Thursday to a facility for the internet provider CenturyLink in Foley, Missouri, where firefighters found a kitten “encased in a puddle of cured spray foam” inside of a generator. The spray foam was applied on Monday, authorities say.

“The kitten may have been trapped for a couple of days,” the Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District wrote.

Crews successfully cut open the generator and freed the cat from the foam. He’s going by the name of “Mittens” and has reportedly already found a safe home, where he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

