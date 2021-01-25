Semi Rolls Carrying 1,050 Pigs

 

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us only one of the small sized pigs escaped the trailer in the crash, was captured unharmed.

by: Shannon Becker

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 8:00 AM on Monday a semi hauling small pigs rolled on S Route T, just south of 160. Just about 4 miles SE of Lamar.

Golden City Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded. Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies were requested to assist with traffic.

Driver was uninjured as the semi laid over to the right side of the roadway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us there were 1,050 pigs and only one escaped the trailer, was captured unharmed. An unknown number, if any died in the crash.

Parks Towing of Lamar was assisted by Schrader’s Towing. They set the trailer upright and then off-loaded the pigs.

Golden City Fire Department worked to control traffic along with Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies.

