Skunk with head stuck in milkshake cup rescued without raising a stink

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A skunk running wild with its head stuck inside a cup got help from law enforcement over the weekend.
The skunk’s head was stuck inside a Chick-fil-A milkshake cup at Apex Recreation Center in Arvada, Colorado. Fortunately for the skunk, the Arvada Police Department showed up to help.
In a video released by police, an officer approaching the skunk can be heard saying, “I’m coming, buddy.”
The Arvada Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush.”
LATEST RELEASES:
- Officer killed in Queens hit-and-run by intoxicated driver, NYPD says
- 5-year-old cancer patient uses wish to help other kids in the hospital
- Dog survives being set on fire, left with electrical cord tied around his neck
- Andrew Brown Jr. killed by bullet to back of the head from law enforcement, independent autopsy found
- Newsfeed Now: Andrew Brown Jr.’s family views 20 seconds of body cam footage; 102-year-old credits long life to bowling
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: