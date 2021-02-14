 

South Padre Island: 142 sea turtles rescued from the cold

Animals
Posted: / Updated:

Loggerhead Marinelife Center Loggerhead Sea Turtle Howard (FILE)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Valentine’s Day, Sea Turtle, Inc. announced the rescue of 142 sea turtles, via Facebook.

“Selfless acts like Captain Henry’s reminds us of the wonderful and dedicated community we are lucky enough to be part of”, said Wendy Knight, Executive Director of Sea Turtle Inc.

Volunteers went out into the water on Sunday with guidance from Captain Henry.

The rescue center asks anybody that finds a stranded sea turtle either on Laguna Madre Bay or at the beach to call (956) 243-4361.

