 

South Padre Island: Over 3,500 sea turtles rescued from the cold

Animals

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Sea Turtle, Inc. announced they have rescued over 3,500 sea turtles in South Padre Island after a record-breaking winter storm brought freezing air temperatures to the area.

Rescuers said they were sheltering more than 3,500 turtles from hypothermia.

Sea Turtle Inc. was using the South Padre Island Convention Center to shelter the turtles as they work to rescue as many as possible.

The Beach Resort at South Padre Island will be taking in some of the turtles, due to space issues at the Convention Center.

“We will house the turtles in our indoor water park and the conference room.” said Natin Kasan, owner of Beach Resort.

A team of volunteers has been working to locate the stranded turtles and bring them to safety.

The rescue center asks anybody that finds a stranded sea turtle either on Laguna Madre Bay or at the beach to call (956) 243-4361.

