Trail camera captures mountain lion family snacking on deer behind house

Animals

by: Alex Rose and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAPORTE, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s rare to see an up-close look at mountain lion behavior in the wild, let alone a whole family. But that’s what the Meeter family got to experience (safely) through the lens of a trail camera in their backyard.

Joel Meeter and his son Nate were walking around and noticed some mountain lion tracks.

“Follow the tracks and my son Nate says, ‘There’s a kill,’ a dead deer that the lion had gotten,” Meeter said. “Boy, that looks pretty fresh. Let’s take the trail camera and put it here and see if she comes back.”

Thinking they may only get a couple of shots, they returned to the camera a day later to find hours of footage of a mountain lion and her three cubs snacking on their hunt. 

“For me, that was just amazing to see, because I know a mountain lion with one cub, that’s common, two pretty uncommon. But three, I feel like that’s rare,” said Nate Meeter.

The family uploaded a video of the highlights of the mountain lion family picnic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 37°

Tuesday

69° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 69° 42°

Wednesday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 48°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 73° 56°

Friday

75° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 61°

Saturday

74° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 66°

Sunday

76° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories