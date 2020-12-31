 

Two Cheektowaga Police officers rescue dog from creek

by: Kaley Lynch

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Cheektowaga Police officers rescued a dog from a creek on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cheektowaga Police Department, police were called to the 4800 block of Genesee Street Wednesday afternoon after a dog was spotted in the creek.

The owners of the dog had been trying to get the dog into a nearby veterinary clinic when it got loose.

An employee of the clinic showed police where the dog had last been spotted in the creek, but the dog had disappeared from sight.

CPD Patrolman James Rutkowski heard the dog while checking the area behind Rein Road, and made his way through the woods and spotted it clinging to a tree in the creek. He entered the waist-deep water and lifted the dog off the tree, passing it to Patrolman Troy Blackchief who also entered the water.

Cheektowaga Animal Control assisted in getting the dog to safety. It was turned over to the owners, and brought into the veterinary clinic to be checked.

