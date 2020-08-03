VIDEO: Goats removed from SC’s ‘Goat Island’ ahead of Isaias

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WNCN) – The goats on a small island south of Myrtle Beach have been taken to a safe spot ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ landfall later Monday.

The goats are put on the island in Murrells Inlet in order to keep the underbrush down, WMBF reports.

There are a total of eight goats – seven adults and one juvenile.

There are a total of eight goats – seven adults and one juvenile.

The return of the goats has become a tradition but this year, the owner quietly put the back on the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Myrtle Beach area late Monday night.

