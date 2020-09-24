Watch: Bull moose goes head to head with car in Colorado

Animals

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A bull moose was caught on camera damaging a car with its antlers in Colorado earlier this week.

Chris Devlin captured the moment on camera.

According to Boulder County Open Space, the car was empty. The owner came back to find a note from the videographer.

In the video, you can hear someone blowing a horn, apparently trying to scare the moose away. The moose disregards the horn at first, then eventually runs away as the horn continues to blow.

BCOS said moose act ornery during rutting season.

The peak of rut, also known as mating season, lasts through mid-October for elk and early October for moose. Mule deer mating season peaks from November to December, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Getting too close to wildlife can be dangerous, especially during the rut. The rule of thumb is to hold your thumb up over the animal at a distance. If your thumb covers the animal’s body entirely, you are likely a safe distance away.

Also, never feed wild animals, and do not risk your safety to take a photo of an animal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 77° 70°

Friday

84° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 84° 65°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Monday

84° / 62°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 84° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 76° 56°

Wednesday

78° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

8 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

9 AM
Showers
40%
71°

73°

10 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

11 AM
Showers
40%
75°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss