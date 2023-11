DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A manta ray was seen maneuvering its way through the Gulf of Mexico on Monday about 5 miles south of Dauphin Island.

Camden Brown and his daughter, Braylee, were hanging out on the water around noon on Monday when they spotted the 30-foot manta ray. Pulling out their phones, you can hear Camden say “Wow look at that thing,” and Braylee replies “Wow.”

“We were shocked to see such a huge ray,” Camden told News 5. “It was definitely a day to remember.”