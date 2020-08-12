Whale shark encounter captured on video in Northwest Florida

Animals

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An unexpected surprise was captured off the coast of Northwest Florida of a whale shark on Aug. 9.

The owner of the charter boat in Pensacola Beach spotted the whale shark.

“Before we even determined what was going on I had my fins on, mask on, camera in my hand and hit the water when we were about 600 feet from it and swam right up to it,” said Lucas Doran, scuba instructor.

This video is courtesy of Shark Quest Adventures.

Okaloosa County resident Kenneth Worley and his family shared amazing video of a whale shark encounter off the coast of Destin.

RGC Media, Inc. edited a video for the City of Destin.

