Who’s the good daddy? A Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office canine decides he’s a ‘mom’ for abandoned kittens

Animals
Posted: / Updated:

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Who’s the good daddy?

We’re pretty sure it’s a Marion County Sheriff’s Office canine named Comfort Caj.

Caj is pulling extra duty lately at his handler’s home. Six newborn kittens were dropped off at the Mullins Police Department and canine Caj has decided he is their “mom” and in charge of bathing duties.

The kittens were so tiny, they all fit into a mixing bowl, the department said.

“We’re pretty sure if he could, he would feed them too!” the sheriff’s office posted about Comfort Caj.

