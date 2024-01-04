WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Research done at the College of William and Mary shows a steep decline in osprey reproduction in Mobjack Bay on the Chesapeake Bay. The research blames an increasing scarcity of Atlantic menhaden as the reason for the decline.

The William and Mary study says that while ospreys feed on a variety of fish and other animals, the ospreys’ biggest food source is menhaden. The study found many osprey chicks are starving in the nest.

“Since about 2000 we’ve seen a decline and now we’re below .13 chicks per pair,” said Dr. Brian Watts, Director of the William and Mary Center for Conservation Biology. “So, now we’re actually below what the population was producing during the height of the DDT era; at these reproduction rates, the population is not sustainable.”

A William & Mary researcher uses a mirror to peer into an osprey nest (Photo: College of William & Mary)

Watts oversaw the research. Teams of William and Mary researchers studied osprey nesting and reproduction on Mobjack Bay, a bay in the Chesapeake.

“Atlantic menhaden deliveries by males to nests has declined by over 80 percent,” said Watts. “In response to that, what we’re seeing is a higher rate of nest failures.”

Watts says the research suggests overharvest of menhaden is a reason for the decline. Though not directly pointing a finger at industrial menhaden harvest on the bay, Watts says it appears to be a factor.

Virginia is the only Atlantic coast state that allows reduction or industrial fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake Bay.

Omega Protein is one of the biggest menhaden harvesters on the Chesapeake and has been fishing the bay for more than a century. It uses a fleet of fishing vessels, technology, and spotter planes to take menhaden. The fish are then reduced to fish oil and fish meal and sold for a variety of uses. Omega is based Reedville.

A company spokesperson says the most recent science shows stocks of Atlantic menhaden coastwide is strong. He disputed the findings of the William and Mary study and questioned the methodology and scope of research. He said Omega complies with all current state and federal regulations

However, various conservation groups want to know more about the localized impact of reduction fishing.

“Our concern is what’s going on with the ecosystem with this very intense, very efficient fishery taking place in the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Senior Scientist Chris Moore.

Moore says more research is needed to understand the impact: “This is a fishery when it comes to menhaden, especially the reduction fishery, but also the bait fishery that has a very long history in the Chesapeake Bay, but we know the ecosystem changes, and we may need to be more proactive in how we manage this resource to make sure that it continues to fill all of its ecological roles.”

More research could be coming. Delegate R. Lee Ware (R-District 72) has introduced a bill in the Virginia General Assembly that would require the Virginia Institute of Marine Science to do a study on the impact of industrial fishing on Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay.