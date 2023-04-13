HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The works of approximately 275 student artists were displayed in the Annual Art Show in Harris County.

The event marked the 40th annual Harris County School District (HCSD) Youth Art Month, which took place on March 23.

“We had more than 500 in attendance from the county and 48 award winners,” said Florence Barnett, the HCSD art committee chair and Creekside Intermediate School art teacher. “Creekside Intermediate School had 15 Awards of Excellence, Harris County Carver Middle School had 16 Awards of Excellence, and Harris County High School had 12 Awards of Excellence.”

The awards were presented to the student artists in the HCHS auditorium with their teachers and principals, including Jennifer Sappington, principal at Creekside; Bette Mobley, assistant principal at Harris County Carver Middle School; and Lindie Snyder, principal at Harris County High School.