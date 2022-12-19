COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Runners kicked on the holiday spirit at the Big Dog Jingle 5k race on Saturday morning.

People suited up in their most festive holiday attire ready to brace the frigid temperatures on 11th Street and Broadway. There were runners matching in reindeer jumpsuits and of course, the infamous Grinch made an appearance.

Just before the runners took off, Santa Claus energized the crowd, spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear!

Runners lined up behind the starting line and took off quickly at 9 AM. The course ran through the Chattahoochee Riverwalk.

The top 3 overall winners included:

1st: Andrew McGinnis (time: 15:22:18, age: 18)

2nd: David Marley (time: 15:31:25, age: 36)

3rd: Matthew Lopez (time: 18:11:91, age: 14)

This race is part of the CRR Fall 5k Series.