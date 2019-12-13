Annual celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe attended by millions

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Millions of faithful have visited Mexico City’s Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, as part of the annual celebration of the country’s patroness.

Streams of men, women and children arrived carrying portraits of the dark-skinned Virgin.

Authorities estimate that 9.8 million people gathered Thursday around the basilica, considered the largest and most important Marian shrine in the world.

The basilica holds an image of the Virgin that is said to have miraculously appeared on a cloak in 1531.

Maria de la Luz Andrade visited the shrine with her 13-year-old son Jesus. Jesus said he has asked the Virgin to cure his feet; a birth defect makes it difficult for him to walk.