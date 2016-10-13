Annual luncheon keeps Breast Care Center equipped to detect cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. – It’s estimated that there are nearly 3 million breast cancer survivors in the United States thanks to regular screenings and early detection.

At Columbus Regional’s Breast Care Center, technology is helping with that early detection. The new technology is funded by the proceeds of the Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon.

Perhaps the most significant tool is 3D digital mammography. It increases the detection of invasive breast cancer and decreases the call back rate. The center maintains a less than 6 percent abnormal mammogram callback rate, better than the national average of 10 percent. No woman wants that call.

“Patients become extremely anxious. They want to come back the same day. They want to come back that morning. They don’t want to put it off and then that night they never sleep. 101 things run through their head, especially cancer, and so we can quickly get them in, sometimes we can get them in the same day, or at least the next morning,” said Medical Director Dr. Andrea Cole of the Breast Care Center.

Other technology advances at the Breast Care Center include the Dynacad Breast MRI software and the Hologic Multicare Platinum Stereotactic Breast biopsy table, or Pink Cadillac.

About 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. October serves as a month to remind women to get their annual mammograms beginning at the age of 40.