Annual Mogadishu Mile 5k race held downtown

The annual Mogadishu mile 5k race was held downtown on 11th street and Broadway.

Army rangers from far and near, like Battle Heart Company from Fort Campbell in Kentucky, attended and registered for the race.

The Mogadishu Mile commemorates the Task Force Rangers who were killed in Operation Gothic Serpent on October 3rd, 1993.

The Mogadishu Mile refers to a route that was run by United States Army Rangers and Delta Force soldiers from a helicopter crash site to an appointed rally point held by the 10th Mountain Division on National Street during the Battle of Mogadishu on October 4, 1993. The U.S. soldiers involved were part of Task Force Ranger, an attempt to seize two lieutenants of warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid. Originally they were supposed to take cover by running alongside a convoy of Humvees and armored personnel carriers, however when the convoy failed to understand that vehicles were needed for cover, they left them and the soldiers were forced to run without support and with very little ammunition.

The Mogadishu Mile began at 05:42 and ended when all the troops exfiltrated to the rendezvous point and were loaded into APCs and Humvees, reaching either the Pakistani Stadium or the Airport by 06:30. During the run, the convoy and in particular the soldiers on foot were attacked with rocket-propelled grenades and small-arms fire, wounding several soldiers including Sgt. Ramaglia. Many soldiers were suffering from sleep deprivation and dehydration.