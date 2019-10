It’s always nice to make other folks feel special!

Opelika SportsPlex hosted the annual SHINE Prom that featured about 180 special-needs guests ranging from ages 13 to 78.

Some of the presenting sponsors included Chick-Fil-A Tigertown and Hidden Lakes Development.

The guests received Limo rides, crowns, and tiaras and were able to dance, play games and take pictures in the photo booths.

