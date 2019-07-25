If you missed the chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather on Wednesday, no worries, you have another chance today!

Another beautiful day with lots of sun and less humidity, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s but with the less humidity will feel very nice. Tonight we’ll be back down into the 60s with most of the area dropping into the middle to upper 60s.

High pressure will continue to sit over us not only today but into Friday and the first half of Saturday meaning that we’ll stay sunny, dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Of course, this will not last long as temperatures start to warm back to average and the humidity begins to increase. Look for highs to near average by the end of the weekend and early next week with a chance of a few isolated showers and storms.