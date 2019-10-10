Another day of sunshine and cooler weekend changes

The forecast looks to be on track for above average readings heading into the weekend, then cooler weather will keep us comfortably cooler with a it more cloud cover in this forecast.
Once the front slides through this weekend, it’ll stall before it clears and keep us mostly cloudy, with overnight readings hovering around 60° and highs into the lower and mid-80s.
The same front will lift back north… Tuesday-Wednesday and this may be our best opportunities for isolated showers and a few storms this week.