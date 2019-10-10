Another day of sunshine and cooler weekend changes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast looks to be on track for above average readings heading into the weekend, then cooler weather will keep us comfortably cooler with a it more cloud cover in this forecast.

Once the front slides through this weekend, it’ll stall before it clears and keep us mostly cloudy, with overnight readings hovering around 60° and highs into the lower and mid-80s.

The same front will lift back north… Tuesday-Wednesday and this may be our best opportunities for isolated showers and a few storms this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss