Another front will bring overnight showers; Saturday afternoon. Then sunny & colder

As we walk ahead in the forecast a weak front will make it through the region into the overnight. A cooler system is coming through and we can expect a few showers even a few rumbles of thunder before it breaks up late morning on Thursday.

Friday morning foggy and overcast skies will give way to just mostly cloudy conditions and cooler readings with a high near 60. Overnight lows dip into lower 40s.

Saturday another cold front will work through the region by afternoon, but this is not a spoiler for our weekend events for MLK in the morning hours, from this current forecast. So, currently we are expecting showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through very early Sunday morning before a much colder air mass comes sweeping through.

It’ll be breezy, sunny, and much colder kicking off next week and a second dry cold front drapes through Tuesday bringing much colder overnight readings down into the mid to upper 20s.

And now feeling back to more winter conditions!



