VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – An awful update Friday morning as we can confirm 64-year old Regina Rutledge has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a driver in an alleged stolen vehicle fleeing Valley police. The crash had already claimed the life of Rutledge’s 98-year-old passenger Aron C. Haynes and 18-year-old Cadence Brown of Valley who was the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect 20-year-old Wesley McKinnon was in court this week for an Aniah’s bond hearing regarding the existing two counts of murder and a slew of other charges after police say he killed two people nearly instantaneously when he crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from police on Thursday, December 28tb. The State argued McKinnon needed to be held without bond until trial and was successful. McKinnon is being house at the Chambers Detention facility. Now thar Miss Rutledge has passed away, another murder charge against him will probably be added.

News 3 has confirmed with multiple sources this is the second time investigators allege McKinnon has killed a person in a crash connected to eluding police. According to an article posted in March of 2023 in the Union Springs Herald—McKinnon was out on a $75,000 bond for Attempting to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Manslaughter in an unrelated incident.

Friday, December 29, McKinnon was released from Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Ga. McKinnon was then arrested by Troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division and charged with two counts of Reckless Murder. McKinnon was transported back to Alabama and has been booked in the Chambers County Jail, where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators say Aron C. Haynes, 98, from Valley, suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision between the 2005 Nissan Altima (in which he was a passenger) and the 2018 Kia Forte driven by McKinnon, 20, from Troy. Haynes was taken to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries. Regina G. Rutledge, 64, the Altima’s driver, was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Ga., for medical care. The chambers county corners office was notified of her passing late this week. An 18-year-old passenger in the Forte also faced critical injuries and, despite efforts, didn’t survive after being taken to a local hospital. McKinnon’s passenger was identified by the Coroner’s office as Cadence Brown, 18, of Valley.

Police say McKinnon had stolen the Kia Forte at gunpoint in Union Springs earlier in the week. The police pursuit began in Lee County when a deputy noticed the suspected stolen vehicle on I-85. The Lee County Sheriff confirmed information indicated the suspect was considered armed and dangerous. We are told the Lee County Deputy lost sight of the vehicle when it exited at Exit 77 onto Fob James Drive in Valley.

A short time later the suspected stolen Kia Forte was spotted by Valley police. Investigators say McKinnon refused to stop and eventually caused the deadly head-on crash along 64th Boulevard.

According to an article posted in March of 2023 in the Union Springs Herald—McKinnon was out on a $75,000 bond for Attempting to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Manslaughter in an unrelated incident. News 3 has confirmed with multiple law enforcement sources this is the same McKinnon involved in Thursday’s deadly chase. WRBL is working to get additional details on the Manslaughter case in Bullock County. Friday morning, the Bullock County Circuit Clerk told WRBL McKinnon has applied for youthful offender status, limiting access to further details in the Manslaughter case. A Youthful Offender hearing is set for March 2024. The Union Springs Herald article also states while McKinnon was out on bond, he and two others were also wanted by the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department and the Union Springs Police Department concerning alleged shootings on March 9, 12, and 14 in Union Springs.

