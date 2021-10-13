Another morning of patchy fog; a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Here we go again! More fog for our morning commute and it may become dense in some locations. Add an extra 10-15 minutes as you go about your commute this morning, this should improve during the mid-morning. After the fog, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s.

Our fall cold front continues to track east and as it does, it continues to produce severe weather across the central and southern plains. This front will diminish in strength and by the time it gets here on Saturday, only a few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Behind this front we will notice a big difference with cooler and drier air moving in. Sunny skies will return but high temperatures will only top out in the low to middle 70s. Cool overnight temperatures with most of the area dropping into the 50s to even a few upper 40s.