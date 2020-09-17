Anti-mask group marches through Florida Target chanting ‘take off your mask’

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of anti-maskers marched through a Target store in south Florida blaring the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The maskless flash mob happened at a Target in Fort Lauderdale and the video was shared to social media on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of Chris Nelson shows members of the group walking through the store asking people to take off their masks.

Broward County has mandated the use of face coverings in businesses.

Florida added 2,355 coronavirus cases Wednesday to push the statewide total to 671,201 infected. There were 152 new virus fatalities reported statewide Wednesday, pushing the death toll among Florida residents to 12,939.

