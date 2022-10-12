Midland, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning apartment fire in Midland, Georgia has caused severe damage at the Flatrock Apartments. A call was made at 4:05 AM.

Columbus Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Macon told WRBL there are no reported fatalities at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined but there is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with WRBL on-air and online for more details as this story develops.