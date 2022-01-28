Apple iPhones adding pregnant man, pregnant person emojis

(The Hill) – Apple is adding emojis of a pregnant man and pregnant person to iPhones later this year.

The additions are part of the iOS 15.4 update for the cell phone and were first unveiled by emoji-encyclopedia Emojipedia last summer, Fox Business reported.

Jane Solomon, Emojipedia’s senior emoji lexicographer, said in a September blog post when announcing the new emojis that they “may be used for representation by trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair — though, of course, use of these emojis is not limited to these groups.”

Solomon wrote that the new emojis could also be utilized as a “tongue-in-cheek way to display a food baby, a very full stomach caused by eating a large meal.”

Additional new emojis announced with the pregnant man and pregnant person options include gender-inclusive alternatives to the prince and princess emojis and 15 handshake skin tone variations, according to CNN.

