Applications for Superior Court judgeship being vacated by Judge Rumer complete; 10 attorneys seeking job

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten attorneys have applied for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court judgeship that will be vacated by Judge Bill Rumer at the end of the month.

According to the Judicial Nominations Commission, the following submitted their paperwork by the Monday deadline:

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Brown, Columbus attorney Jennifer Dunlap, Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson, former Muscogee County Assistant District Attorney Wesley Lambertus, Columbus attorney John Martin, Assistant State Court Solicitor David Ranieri, State Court Judge Benjamin Richardson, Municipal Court Judge Steven Smith, Columbus attorney Pete Temesgen and former Muscogee County Chief Assistant District Attorney Alonza Whitaker.

Rumer is scheduled to step down Aug. 31 after a decade on the bench.

All of the candidates will be interviewed by the JNC. It will make recommendations to Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the term vacated by Rumer. It will be Kemp’s first judicial appointment in Muscogee County during his nearly three years in office.

There is no timetabe for Kemp’s appointment. That judgeship will be up for re-election in 2022.