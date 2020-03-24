Apply today: FBI needs Special Agents

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) -- Wells Fargo continues to evaluate the steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, with many locations adjusting hours and closing lobbies.

Officials with Wells Fargo say they are adjusting standard branch operating hours across the nation. Most branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Branches with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m. – noon.