Appointments open for help with energy bills

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. is now accepting appointments for Chattahoochee Valley residents who need help with their energy bills, whether gas, propane or electric.

The assistance is offered to residents in Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties.

Appointments will be made by telephone only except for Muscogee County which will be made via telephone and our website, until the allotted appointments have been filled. In Muscogee County applicants must bring the required documents to the CARES Station drive through within 10 days of the scheduled appointment date. You will then schedule your phone interview. All applications will be completed over the phone. We must receive the following documentation in order to process your application for payment:

• For all household members that are 18 years old or older – proof of income for the past 30 days • Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

• Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household

• For all household members that are 18 years old or older – current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.

• If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2020 award letter is required.

If applying for assistance with gas or propane, the current electric bill is also needed.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $25,025; the income threshold for a household of five is $55,825.

Documents can be submitted at the Neighborhood Service Center in the county in which you reside or in Muscogee County at our drive through Community Cares Station located at 1112 Veterans Pkwy. No appointments will be done in person.

The appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds.

Those seeking assistance are asked to not attempt to call before the designated time.

To make an appointment, call the numbers below based on your county of residence:

Chattahoochee County: 1-844-855-2014 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Clay County: 1-844-855-2015 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Harris County: 1-844-855-2016 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Quitman County: 1-844-855-2017 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.