Appreciation Pay: $250,000 budgeted to pay onsite Lee County workers extra during crisis

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County is among the first local governments in Alabama, offering employees a daily monetary supplement as “appreciation pay” to nearly 300 county workers who are leaving the safety of their homes and coming to work during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Lee County Commission unanimously approved a supplemental pay plan at Monday’s commission meeting, which includes an initial budget of $250,000.00 to carry out the program at least through June. The plan was brought to the commission by County Administrator Roger Rendleman, who tells News 3 the idea behind the daily supplement is to show gratitude.

“The idea for the daily supplement pay was to provide a little appreciation and support to those that have to show up every day at a facility, job site, or on patrol keeping essential services operational during this unprecedented time,” shared Rendleman.

The Lee County Commission unanimously approved the supplemental pay plan at Monday’s commission meeting.

Beginning with shifts ending on April 18th, county employees working on-site – meaning they physically report to work at a county facility, worksite, or patrol will receive a little extra money each day based on their schedules.

Full and part-time employees working full-time shifts receive an additional $12 for eight hours. $15 for 10 hours and $18 for 12 hours. Part-time employees receive $6 for a four-hour shift and $9 for a six-hour shift.

“On any given day, we have fourteen to twenty percent of our overall workforce on special COVID-19 related leave from very high-risk personnel to childcare issues. Due to the type of services we provide, there are very few people that can telecommute or take items home to work,” shared Lee County Administrator, Roger Rendleman.

The Lee County Commission felt it was important to recognize the workers who are still able to leave their homes.

“The supplemental pay is only a small amount to show Lee County employees how much the commission appreciates them for helping us keep many essential offices open. A great example of everyone helping with their part and more,” shared District 4 County Commissioner, Robert Ham.

The payments will impact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office including deputies, investigators, correction workers, and all county employees working to keep the community safe during COVID-19.

“It’s always said the most valuable asset are the people, and I think this is a great way to recognize that fact and provide additional revenue to those who are so dedicated to the community and continue to come to work, and I just applaud the commission for providing this for our employees, I think it’s wonderful,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

The pay includes all exempt and non-exempt employees in Lee County.

In Opelika, city officials are also supporting workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are doing a number of things to help our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have several people who were without childcare, so the city is covering the cost of daycare for those employees in need. In addition, during this unusual time, first responders (police and fire) are not taking a vacation in an effort to keep our shifts from overlapping people/duties. Because of this Mayor Fuller signed an Executive Order yesterday that allows the city to buy back vacation for our first responders (police and fire),” shared Leigh Krehling, Community Relations Officer for the City of Opelika.

Krehling says as an employee herself, she feels fortunate here to have great leadership who cares deeply for their employees.

“There has been no loss of compensation. We have staff working from home in order to social distance safely. Some are out taking care of their children. Some have immune-compromised systems, so they were sent home early on. The number one priority for the Mayor, City Council, and City Administrator is the health and safety of city employees and citizens,” shared Krehling.

The City of Auburn is also helping it’s employees. News 3 is waiting to hear back on specifics from Auburn city leaders and will update the story as soon as we can.