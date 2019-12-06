Archery Connection/Hobby Town plans to move to Columbus in 2020

One of the largest indoor archery ranges in the country is moving to Columbus.

Archery Connection/Hobby Town will be closing down their site in Phenix City and moving across the river to Columbus. The site right now is 30,000 square feet, but they will be expanding to a space that is 34,000 square feet.

Steve Smith is the manager of the family-owned store. He says by moving they hope to increase their clientele.

“Moving to Columbus will give us a stronger presence as location wise. If you noticed we’re on Lakewood Drive which we’re a little off the beaten path, but people do come and seem to find us,” Smith said.

“We have so many people that walk in everyday and it’s been that day since we opened the doors here that don’t know we exist.”

Smith says the new site will be on Veterans Parkway near Stars and Strikes. They plan to open in the next couple of months.